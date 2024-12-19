Ministry of Health ensures 24-Hour Emergency Healthcare services across St. Vincent and the Grenadines for All

The Ministry of Health is continuing to offer 24 hour Emergency Healthcare Services across the public healthcare system of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These services are designed to ensure that all Vincentians and visitors have access to medical care, no matter the time of day, night or location.

The Ministry’s 24-hour emergency services include Accident and Emergency services in all districts and the main hospital Milton Cato Memorial Hospital are available for emergency care.

The Ministry says there’s also 24 hours Laboratory Services available at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre for inpatients and emergency needs.

Radiology Services – Around-the-clock access to radiological imaging, including X-rays and ultrasounds, to assist with diagnosing medical conditions are available at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre at Georgetown.

Additionally these services are available at the Levi Latham Health Clinic in Mesopotamia and the Buccament Polyclinic in Buccament Bay.

The Ministry says the availability of decentralized comprehensive health care services is a focused intervention aimed at building resilience especially in the event of an emergency.

These ongoing interventions are part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to improve access, availability and affordability to healthcare and provide timely, comprehensive medical attention to all citizens, particularly in emergencies.

The public is encouraged to make use of these services especially in case of urgent medical needs.

A dedicated team of health professionals is always available (physically present on site or on call) at any time to provide expert care and treatment for a wide range of health issues.

The Ministry remains committed to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare services throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related