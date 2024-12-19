VINLEC Engineer urges Businesses and households to mindful of electricity consumption during the Christmas season

Engineer at the St. Vincent electricity services Limited- VINLEC, Maxwell Stuart, is urging businesses and households to be mindful of the additional cost to electricity bills from Christmas lights and new appliances.

Stuart says that while Christmas lights are a beautiful and festive part of the holiday celebrations, they do consume energy and can result in an increase in electricity bills.

Stuart is urging Vincentians to embrace energy saving practices to manage electricity costs, such as using LED options that use less electricity.

Stuart is also encouraging prioritization of electrical safety, as the increased use of decorations and appliances, significantly increases the risk of overloading electrical circuits.

He advises people to seek electrical professionals for advice and inspections.

