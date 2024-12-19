PM Gonsalves pleased with fiscal position of Central Government

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is said to be pleased with the fiscal operations of the Central Government for the period ending November 30th this year.

Providing an update on the country’s fiscal operations on Radio on Sunday, the Prime Minister said although total Revenue and Grants are performing well, Expenditure is growing faster.

And, according to Prime Minister Gonsalves. Capital Expenditure has increased by seventy percent.

