Invest SVG launches ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ initiative to promote local investment

This country’s investment agency, Invest SVG will host several outreach programmes promoting local investment opportunities for Vincentians living abroad, in 2025.

The initiative tagged “Home is Where the Heart Is” will be held in the USA and Canada.

Speaking to NBC News, Investment Facilitation Services Manager Shana Jacobs says with the increase in flights and persons coming to St Vincent, now is the opportune time to reach out to people in the diaspora.

Jacobs says this initiative will assist and ease the process for those who wish to invest and start businesses in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The “Home is Where the Heart Is” will begin in Toronto Canada on May 10th.

