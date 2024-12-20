District Medical Officer encourages Vincentians to stay active during festive season to remain healthy
Vincentians are being reminded to stay active over the festive season.
The advice has come from District medical officer Dr. Nanyamka Snagg John.
In an interview with NBC News, Dr Snagg John says exercise can help older adults maintain mobility, improve mood and enjoy the season to its fullest.
She adds that physical activity has many benefits for children including focus and building healthy habits.