National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival progressing well

This country’s Unique Christmas Festival, the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival is progressing very well so far.

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee Orande “Bomani” Charles tells NBC News, this year’s festival officially commenced on Monday of this week and the public response to the activities across the country has been very positive.

Charles says reports from the Rural Communities indicate that the public is also enjoying this year’s program of activities.

Charles says extra measures have been in place to ensure that the isolated unfortunate incident which occurred at the central nine mornings activities in Kingstown earlier this week, does not repeat itself.

