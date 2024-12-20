Senior Environmental Health Officer Ralph Williams is highlighting the importance of inspection of slaughter areas in identifying risks to prevent potential outbreaks of foodborne illnesses or contamination incidents.

Williams was speaking recently on NBC Radio’s face to face program on the topic of meat safety during the Christmas season.

He advises meat vendors to have slaughter areas as well as meat vending areas inspected, adding that inspection safeguards consumers and ensures public health.

