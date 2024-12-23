Thousands of individuals who were impacted by the passage of Hurricane Beryl, are continuing to receive income support from the Government.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that a significant amount of persons have completed the process of registration and assessment, and has commended the stakeholders for their role in this process.

The Prime Minister said the Government is providing a huge amount of resources for the recipients.

Photo credit: API

