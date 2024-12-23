NBC Radio recognizes long-serving staff members at Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony
Several awards were presented to staff at NBC Radio for their contribution to the National Broadcasting Corporation at a Dinner and Awards Ceremony last night.
The Plaques were presented to staff who have been employed by the Corporation for fifteen years and over.
Delivering remarks at Ceremony at Young Island Resort, chairperson of the Board of Directors, Theresa Daniel commended staff members for their dedication over the years