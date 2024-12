MR HUGH ERROLL SUTHERLAND better known as COO-E and DAR-YE of Cane Garden died on Sunday December 8th at the age of 85. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 4th at the Kingstown Church of Christ, Kingstown Park. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11.00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

