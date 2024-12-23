Families across SVG are encouraged to share Christmas Day with their loved ones in Mental Health Centres.

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre is appealing to people across the country to spend Christmas Day with their relatives and friends who are patients at the institution.

This appeal was made by Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Ellica Mathew, during an interview with NBC News.

Mathews says people wishing to have their relatives and friends who are patients at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, spend Christmas Day at home with them can contact the institution to have these arrangements made.

She says this is important as they promote love and togetherness during this Christmas season.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related