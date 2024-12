MR DAVEY ORLANDO DAVIS better known as MEDZ of Richland Park died on Friday December 13th at the age of 31. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 11th at the Joyful Praise Tabernacle Church, Richland Park. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery

