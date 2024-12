This year’s North Leeward Twenty/20 Super League will be decided tomorrow when Rose Hall Future Legends meet Troumaca Starlight in the Final at the Cumberland Playing Field.

Last Sunday, Rose Hall Future Legends defeated Spring Village Ajuba by 7 wickets in one Semi-final, and Troumaca Starlight beat Peto Stars by 8 wickets in the other.

