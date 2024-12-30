Next year’s Track and Field Season will start on 4th January with the first Development Meet at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium at Diamond at 2.00 p.m.

It will be an opportunity for local athletes to begin preparations for the National Schools Athletics Championships, CARIFTA Gams in March, the National Track and Field Championships in June and the World Championships in September.

Athletes from Under-19s to veterans are expected to compete at the Development Meet.

Registration Form for the Meet, as well as for Team Athletics SVG’s 2025 Calendar is on Team Athletics SVG’s Website page www.teamathleticssvg.com.

