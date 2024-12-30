Rose Hall Future Legends won the Inaugural VINLEC North Leeward Twenty/20 Super League by beating Troumaca Starlight by 43 runs in the Final at the Cumberland Playing Field yesterday.

The scores: Rose Hall Future Legends 139-8 off 20 overs (Benniton Stapleton 45, Rickford Walker 31, Sunil Ambris 2-16, Anthonio Barkar 2-22), Troumaca Starlight 96-9 off 20 overs (Winston Samuel 3-14, Geron Wyllie 2-9).

Benniton Stapleton was adjudged Player of the Final.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related