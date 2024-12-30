VINLEC 2025 Calendar Launched with an emphasis on Culture , History and Heritage
Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited, Rene Baptiste said the 2025 VINLEC Calendar represents a very serious input into the partnership of culture, history and heritage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Addressing the recent launch of the Calendar, Baptiste said VINLEC has been taking a different approach towards the preparation of its calendar over the past few years.
Baptiste said the inclusion of Garifuna elements in the calendar is very important for future generations.