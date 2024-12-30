Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited, Rene Baptiste said the 2025 VINLEC Calendar represents a very serious input into the partnership of culture, history and heritage in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Addressing the recent launch of the Calendar, Baptiste said VINLEC has been taking a different approach towards the preparation of its calendar over the past few years.

Baptiste said the inclusion of Garifuna elements in the calendar is very important for future generations.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related