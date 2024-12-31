Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines commended for Recovery Efforts Post-Hurricane Beryl

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been commended for its ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

The commendation comes from Director of Grenadines Affairs Edwin Snagg.

Snagg says the Government has been instrumental in rebuilding homes and critical infrastructure in the Southern Grenadines, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Snagg describes the rebuilding process in the Grenadine Islands as a monumental task, and expressed thanks to all involved in the recovery efforts.

