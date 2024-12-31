Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has written to World Leaders calling for an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The letter was addressed to the Presidents of Russia; Ukraine and the United States, as well as the Secretary General of the United Nations.

The Prime Minister expressed deep concern about the global instability affecting Small Island Developing States like St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Prime Minister Gonsalves urged the Leaders to work towards peace and prioritize diplomatic solutions to the ongoing conflicts.

