Senior Project Officer in the Ministry of Urban Development Danville Tony is encouraging businesses operating in Kingstown to improve their waste management practices.

Danville Tony while was speaking to the Agency for Public Information, the API urged business houses to make every effort to connect to the Central Water and Sewage Authority’s sewer system, adding that proper waste management helps to address the issue of rodents and unsanitary conditions in the capital.

Tony strongly advises businesses particularly those in the food industry to put measures in place to prevent food particles and grease from ending up in the city’s drainage.

