Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Albert Lorenzo Lewis, a 63-year-old farmer and welder of Hopewell.

According to preliminary reports on the morning of January 2, 2025, a neighbour discovered Lewis’ motionless body on the porch of his home and alerted the police.

Officers responded to the scene, and found the deceased with what appeared to be a wound to the right side of his face and additional scrapes about his body.

The District Medical Officer (DMO), examined the body and officially pronounced him dead.

The Crime Scene Unit (CSU) processed the scene and removed several exhibits, including a spent shell recovered at the location. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information that can assist to come forward. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

