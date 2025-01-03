Vincentians have given some tips to help them deal with the fear of crime.

As the country continues to grapple with crime, many persons have expressed fear about the local crime situation.

Counsellor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center Dr Ellica Matthews tells NBC News that people should stay informed of current events while not overwhelming themselves with the news cycle.

Matthews also encouraged persons to build support networks with neighbors, to create safer neighborhoods.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related