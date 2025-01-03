A suspect in the fatal shooting incident that occurred in Fountain last night is currently in custody and assisting with inquiries from the police.

According to the police Andrew Williams, a 41-year-old resident of Fountain, sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso.

Williams was immediately rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, collecting several exhibits to assist with the investigation.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF urges anyone with information that could aid the investigation to come forward. Persons with relevant details are encouraged to contact the following numbers:

