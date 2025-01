MR WINSTON ELLIOT JOSEPH better known as STROTY and TA-FAH of Murray’s Village died on Sunday December 15th at the age of 59. The funeral takes place on Tuesday January 7th at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related