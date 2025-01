MRS MONICA HAYNES-HAYWOOD of Green Hill and Hadley’s Village died on Wednesday December 12th at the age of 73. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 11th at the St. Joseph’s Spiritual Church, North Union. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Mac Fun Cemetery.

