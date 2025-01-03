The Ministry of Agriculture recently received a donation twenty-nine (29) pieces of agricultural equipment from the Republic of China on Taiwan.

According to a release from the Ministry, the donation which was done as part of the Banana Revitalization Project

Additionally 44,000 high-quality seedlings were distributed as part of the Agriculture Productivity Recovery Project.

CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, Safiya Horne-Bique, emphasized the shared vision of resilience, sustainability, and self-sufficiency that underscores the initiative.

She extended heartfelt gratitude to the Republic of China on Taiwan for their unwavering support and commended the contributions of families, volunteers, and ambassadors who have helped expand the initiative nationwide.

Her Excellency Fiona Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) highlighted the collaborative efforts between Taiwan and the Ministry of Agriculture in rebuilding and enhancing agricultural systems following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, praised the resilience of farmers and the efforts to address challenges faced in 2024, including droughts and Hurricane Beryl.

He emphasized the importance of food and nutrition security, urging communities to adopt backyard farming while supporting agro-processing and local production.

Minister Caesar also mentioned that plans for 2025 include expanding seedling distribution, improving extension services, and launching a $2 million youth initiative in partnership with Taiwan.

