MRS MARGARET THEODORA OLLIVIERRE better known as MS KING and TANTIE of New Adelphi died on Tuesday December 24th at the age of 79. The funeral takes place on Tuesday January 14th at the New Grounds Seventh Day Adventist Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Sans Souci Cemetery.

