Zero Hunger Trust Fund to support for National Home and Community Garden Project in 2025

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund will ramp up support for the National Home and Community Garden Project in 2025.

In an interview with NBC News Chief Executive Officer of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne-Bique says this year, the Zero Hunger Trust Fund will be targeting churches, school and community groups.

Horne-Bique says the Zero Hunger Trust Fund is encouraging community groups persons to use community plots for persons who may not have the space in their backyards.

She also says they will be offering more technical support to persons who are a part of program.

The National Home and Community Garden Program is spear headed by the Zero Hunger Trust fund in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Taiwan Technical Mission and the Farmers Support Company.

