Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Special Report- Friday 3rd January,2025 Z Jack January 3, 2025 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint A local disability advocate is promoting the learning of Braille for the visually impaired to offer independence through education and professional opportunities. Gailorn Browne has the details. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/BRAILLE-DAY-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Zero Hunger Trust Fund to support for National Home and Community Garden Project in 2025 Related Stories Zero Hunger Trust Fund to support for National Home and Community Garden Project in 2025 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Zero Hunger Trust Fund to support for National Home and Community Garden Project in 2025 January 3, 2025 Budget 2025 expected to be One of the Largest in History 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Budget 2025 expected to be One of the Largest in History January 3, 2025 Taiwan donates Agricultural Equipment and seedlings to bolster resilience locally 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Taiwan donates Agricultural Equipment and seedlings to bolster resilience locally January 3, 2025