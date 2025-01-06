Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said reconstruction work on the Union Island Airport is progressing well thus far.

He made this statement during an interview with the Agency For Public Information, as part of his recent trip to the Southern Grenadines, along with other Government officials.

The Prime Minister said the trip was important to see the progress of the Relief, Recovery and Reconstruction efforts at the start of this year, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl last July.

He said after the Christmas Holiday, the recovery work is expected to resume today while the work being carried out by the Gumbo Limbo Group will resume on January 13th.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said an extensive amount of work has been done on the Hospital in Union Island among other major projects.

He said work is also nearing completion on the Stephanie Browne and the Mary Hutchinson Primary Schools.

