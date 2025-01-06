Chief Medical Officer (C.M.O), Dr. Simon Keizer-Beache says the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will continue to monitor global developments in relation to the Human meta-pneumo-virus also known as (HMPV), which recent reports indicate is currently affecting in China.

The American Lung Association says Human meta-pneumo-virus (hMPV) is a common respiratory virus that causes an upper respiratory infection like a cold.

It says HMPV is a seasonal disease that usually occurs in the winter and early spring, similar to Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu.

CMO Keizer-Beache says the Ministry is continuing to monitor issues relating to health throughout the Caribbean and across the world.

Keizer-Beache says the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the situation with the Human meta-pneumo-virus also known as (HMPV).

She says the World Health Organization has highlighted that while numbers in the north of China have increased, the overall number of cases in the country are currently less than in previous years.

