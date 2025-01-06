Dietitian warns of hidden sugars and choose healthier alternatives

A Dietitian has urged individuals to be mindful of added sugars to foods and drinks and encouraged homemade options as a healthier alternative.

This advice comes from Dietitian attached to the Nutrition Unit in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Melodie Hercules.

Hercules was speaking recently on NBC Radio when she urged persons particularly diabetics to be mindful of the foods that they consume, since many foods can also break down into sugar in the body.

She notes that added sugars can lead to numerous health issues, including diabetes and heart disease.

