Ministry of Health encourages public to prioritize wellness through healthy home cooked meals and exercise

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to the public to ensure that being in optimal health is one of the goals they set to achieve for this year.

This appeal was made by Counselor at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Ellica Mathews during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

Mathews said people can cook more healthy meals at home instead of eating fast-food and they can also contact the nutritionists within the ministry of Health to assist them with preparing healthy meals in the correct portions.

Mathews said people can also start exercising regular as this also helps to keep them in optimal health.

She is encouraging people to set realistic goals which they can achieve.

