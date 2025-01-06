National Youth Choir auditions brought together over thirty talented singers

The auditions which were held in December for the National Youth Choir (NYC) are said to have been a huge success.

Research Officer in the Department of Culture and Officer Assigned to the National Youth Choir, Rawdica Stephen tells NBC News more than thirty youths auditioned for the Choir.

She says more than twenty youths were selected to be members of the National Youth Choir.

Stephen says people who registered for the National Youth Choir but did not get a chance to participate in the auditions are being given a second opportunity to do so.

She says interested people can contact the Department of Culture and after the auditions they will have an orientation for all the members who have been selected to be a part of the choir.

