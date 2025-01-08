The Department of Culture is preparing to hold an orientation session this Saturday for youths who were successful during the auditions for the National Youth Choir (NYC)

Research Officer in the Department of Culture and Officer Assigned to the National Youth Choir, Rawdica Stephen, tells NBC News more than twenty youths were selected to become members of the National Youth Choir, following the December auditions.

She says the orientation session will be held at the original Anglican School building in Kingstown commencing at 10 this Saturday morning.

Stephen is encouraging all successful youths from the auditions to attend this Saturday’s orientation session.

