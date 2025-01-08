Founder of the Voice of the Disabled advocates for inclusivity of disabled persons in charitable giving
President and Founder of the Voice of the Disabled (VOD) in San Souci, Cheryl Adams is urging charitable organizations to prioritize the inclusion of persons living with disabilities in their donations.
In an interview with NBC News, Adams said persons living with disabilities are often excluded and underserved when it pertains to charity, adding that it is important to consider the specific needs of persons with disabilities.