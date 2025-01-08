A second Community Kitchen is being opened on the Grenadine Island of Union as reconstruction work continues, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl last July.

So said Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said while the Community Kitchen in Ashton is still operational and providing meals, a second kitchen is being opened and will also be used by Home Economics students at the Union Island Secondary School.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said an extensive amount of reconstruction work has also been done in the area of Housing on Union Island, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.

