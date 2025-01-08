Seventy Officers promoted in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and Coast Guard.

Seventy officers from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force and the SVG Coast Guard Service have been promoted.

According to a release from the RSVG, these appointments on promotion were approved by the Police Service Commission, and took effect on various dates. The release states that the recent promotions mark significant updates to the leadership and operational structure of both organizations.

Noted among the list of promotions is Sub-Lieutenant Celia Charles as the first female to be promoted to that rank at the SVG Coast Guard.

Additionally, the statement notes that the Commissioner of Police, Envill Williams, approved promotions in the Constabulary and Coast Guard Service-6 Sergeants of Police, 11 Acting Sergeants of Police, 7 Corporals of Police, 17 Acting Corporals of Police, 4 Petty Officers, 1 Acting Petty Officer and 5 Leading Seamen.

