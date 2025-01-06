The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to people across the country to pay their vehicle licenses on time to avoid being prosecuted under the law.

This appeal was made by Police Constable Valdez Sampson of the Traffic Department, during the Traffic Highlights program aired on NBC Radio.

Constable Sampson said people must remember to pay their licenses by the end of the month that corresponds with the last number on their license plates.

He said operating a vehicle without a license is against the law as he outlined how people can go about organizing to get their vehicle licenses paid.

