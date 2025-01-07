A 28-member delegation will leave the state for Venezuela tomorrow.

Head of Diplomatic Mission in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Perez Santana told NBC News the delegation will travel to Venezuela for the Induration of President Nicolas Maduro and participate in an Anti-Fascist War Forum.

Santana said the delegation comprises persons from all sectors across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Santana pointed to some of the discussions that the delegation will be a part of.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related