The response from traditional greenhouse gas emitters has been disappointing, following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves made the statement while speaking to Agency for Public Information during a visiting to Southern Grenadines, over the weekend.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says while some money was given for recovery efforts, it is not near enough of what is needed.

The Prime Minister says he recently received a letter from the British Government in regards to request for help from members of British armed forces to assist with the reconstruction effort.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he is disappointed that he did not receive positive response.

