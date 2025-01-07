ACP Bailey reports decline in crime Rates for 2024,expresses concern over homicides

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey has described 2024 as a challenging year for law enforcement.

Bailey who was speaking on the Police on the Beat program on NBC radio, sad that as at November 2024 there were 3,485 reported crimes while in 2023 there were 4,134 reported crimes.

He stated that February was the month with the most reported crimes, 421.

Bailey said these figures are important to report to the public, to dispel rumors that crime is out of control in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said, however, the homicide rate is worrying.

Bailey also applauded the members of the RSVGPF for their work, despite some of the challenges they may face

