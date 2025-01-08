Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves urges nation’s youth to choose positive paths.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is reminding the nation’s youths that a life of Crime does not pay.

He made this statement during the face to face program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is hoping that those young men who are still involved in criminal activities will listen to him and understand that this path will only lead to their own detriment and anguish and pain for their families and communities.

He said when people get involved in drugs and crime the evidence shows they either go to jail or the odds are that they will die prematurely.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said there are a lot of opportunities for the youths to be gainfully employed and he is encouraging young people to take up these jobs.

He is also encouraging the youths to get involved in Sports, Culture and Community groups.

