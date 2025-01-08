The 2025 Revenue and Expenditure bill will be taken to Parliament on January 9th.

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the tabling of the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2025 will begin this Thursday January 9th at 9am.

He made this statement during the face to face program aired on NBC Radio this morning.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he intends to finish the estimates in a timely manner.

He said the ceremonial opening of the Fifth Session of the Eleventh Parliament will then take place on Monday January 13th.

