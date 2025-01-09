Jebelle beat ON TRAC Hope International with a score of 3-0 at Victoria Park in Kingstown last night, securing the top spot in the National Football Championship.

In an earlier match, SV United gained a 4-2 victory over Courts Ready Cash Avenues United.

Another two matches will be played tomorrow evening at Victoria Park.

At six o’clock, BESCO Pastures will meet Sion Hill, and at eight o’clock, North Leeward Predators will play against Layou.

