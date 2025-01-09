Despite being a low emitter of greenhouse gases, the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines remains steadfast in its efforts to reduce national energy consumption.

This, according to Minister of Energy Benarva Browne, is being done through energy efficiency interventions and increasing renewable energy resources.

Browne said that the Energy Unit is currently collaborating with the USAID Energy Sector Reform Project to update the national energy policy and action plan.

The Energy Minister said this collaboration ensures that St Vincent and the Grenadines stays at the forefront of new and innovative renewable technology solutions and strategies.

The Minister also said that the St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) is working to re-establish solar farms which were damaged on the Grenadine islands of Mayreau and Union, during Hurricane Beryl.

In St Vincent and the Grenadines 83.7 per cent of fuel is garnered from fossil fuels, 12.9 per cent from hydro power and 3.4 per cent from solar.

