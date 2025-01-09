A minute of silence was observed in the House of Assembly this morning in honour of former Parliamentarian Ken Boyea, who passed away on January 1.

In his tribute, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who is also a family member, said Boyea had a very good inning.

And, leader of the Opposition Dr Godwin Friday described Boyea as a very important entrepreneur in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Boyea was responsible for introducing the international brand Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), to St Vincent and the Grenadines, Pizza Hut and Radio Shack, as well as supermarket Aunt Jobe’s. He was also a former Managing Director of the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC).

He had a brief stint in politics when he ran as leader of the People’s Political Movement (PPM) in the 2001 general elections. Mr. Boyea also served as Parliamentary Representative for Central Kingstown from 1998-2001.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related