There are plans in place to separate the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Frankie Joseph said that this is due to year of questions and concerns by Vincentians.

Joseph said this move is expected to help improve relations with the general public.

He also added that while improving the relationship between the police and the public is important, it is also important to look at and find ways to improve the relationship of citizens with each other.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related