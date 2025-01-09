Individuals planning to launch food or beverage businesses are being reminded to ensure their products meet industry standards by having their labels assessed and certified.

The reminder has come from Marketing and Information Assistant at the Bureau of Standards, Xyanae Thomas.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Thomas said that accurate labeling is crucial, not only for regulatory compliance but also for providing consumers with essential information about the product.

She also shared some details about the assessment and certification process.

