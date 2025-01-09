The Lands and Surveys Department is hoping that the pause on the aerial mapping of St Vincent and the Grenadines will not have any severe impact on the completion timelines.

The pause is in part due to extensive damage to the drone, after a crash on the Grenadine island of Bequia.

Chief Surveyor Keith Francis noted however, that the time to conduct the mapping may decrease, due to improvements in the weather.

The aerial mapping which began formally in December was also impacted by the heavy rains which battered the island.

The team from PLACE, the nonprofit organization conducting the aerial mapping is expected to return to St Vincent and the Grenadines in the middle of this month.

The department is undertaking the drone aerial mapping of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to ensure that the land data which will be entered into the Single Window for Land and Property Transactions (SWLPT) is sterile.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related