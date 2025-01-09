The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines will table a 1.8 billion dollar Estimate of Revenue and Expenditure in the Parliament of St Vincent and the Grenadines today.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, speaking on NBC radio, says the sum of the approved estimates for 2025 is approximately 235 million dollars more than the approved estimates for last year.

But, the increase is less than the revised estimates for 2024.

The Prime said the budget has a current account deficit of just under 10 million dollars and explained that this is due in part, to expenditure growing faster than revenues.

The ceremonial opening of the Fifth Session of the Eleventh Parliament will take place on Monday January 13th

NBC will bring live coverage.

